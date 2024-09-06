It is not a hidden fact that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is a thunderstorm that has sent the box office cash registers into a frenzy. Right from its opening day collection to crossing several milestones, it is doing it all. However, this cannot be denied that a part of its success also goes to its predecessor, the 2018 film Stree, which had a substantial impact on the audience’s minds. The stellar legacy of the first film played an important role in making Stree 2 a blockbuster. So let us look at a Stree 2 Vs Stree box office comparison. A box office collation between the two movies that have witnessed nothing but success.

Stree 2 Raging A Storm At The Box Office

Stree 2 created an uproar with its opening-day collections. While the paid previews brought in 9.40 crore, the movie opened to an eye-boggling 55.40 crore, for a total of 64.80 crore. This was just the tip of the iceberg for the horror-comedy flick. It found a spot among the highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office, securing the 9th spot. The total India net collections come to 520.73 crores, surpassing the likes of Gadar 2, KGF: Chapter 2, Dunki, and Tiger Zinda Hain. The India gross collections of Stree 2 amount to 614.46 crore, with the worldwide collections coming to 736.46 crore. The impressive overseas collections came to 122 crore. It will be interesting to see whether Stree 2 can overtake the likes of PK, Baahubali 2, Animal, and Pathaan in the coming days.

When Stree Became A Surprise Hit

When the 2018 film Stree was released into the theatres, it was made with a budget of around 25 crore. Everyone sat up and took notice because of the unique concept, powerful star cast, and story based on folklore from the heartlands of India. However, not only were the critics impressed, but it also led the audience to flock to the theatre proving content is king! The movie saw an opening of around 6.82 crore, which was quite impressive. Since then, there was no looking back for the movie. Its lifetime collections included 129.67 crores from India’s net collections, while India’s gross collections came to 166.23 crore. The overseas collections came to 15 crore. This resulted in a worldwide collection of 181.23 crore. When it comes to Stree 2 vs Stree box office, this also means that Stree 2’s worldwide collections witnessed a jump of a whopping 306% from its OG film.

However, both movies have created a strong benchmark in the horror-comedy genre of Indian cinema, which will be remembered for a long time by movie enthusiasts. Both films were directed by Amar Kaushik. They also star Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

