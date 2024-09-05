What a commendable run it has been for Stree 2 at the box office! Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer officially completes its third week in theatres today but is far from concluding its run. There’s been a slight growth on day 21 and below are all the exciting details you need!

Despite the three-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, it would be safe to say that Amar Kaushik’s directorial arrived at the perfect timing in theatres. There has been no new release in the last three weeks. In fact, the same is the scenario with the coming Friday. Although The Greatest Of All Time has arrived in theatres today, the genre and audience vary, so there is massive scope for individual growth. Re-release of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Laila Majnu are also adding collections but on the lower end.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

Stree 2 has concluded the last day of the third week with a jump. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer added 5.68 crores more to the kitty. This is a slight jump from 5.65 crores brought on Tuesday. The film is a super-duper hit already, so any earnings at this point are a bonus!

The overall collections of Stree 2 after 21 days are 520.73 crores. With the initiation of the weekend tomorrow, the horror-comedy flick will witness another boost in earnings. Only sky is the limit for this Amar Kaushik‘s directorial!

5 crores away from the Gadar 2 storm

Exciting times are ahead as Stree 2 is only 5 crores away from beating Gadar 2 to become the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Sunny Deol’s film had clocked in 525.50 crores in its lifetime at the box office.

From there, it will compete against Pathaan (543.22 crores). It could also beat Animal (554 crores) in its lifetime to steal the 6th spot in the list.

Stree 2 is the most profitable Indian film of 2024

Another feather was added to the cap as Stree 2 left behind the massive returns on investment of Premalu. It is now the most profitable Indian film of 2024, with an ROI of 758.41%.

