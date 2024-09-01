John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa will soon be wrapping up its disastrous theatrical run. Released on the occasion of Independence Day, the film failed to make any mark and was washed away by the storm of Stree 2. The sad part is that John was coming fresh from a b blockbuster, Pathaan, and his latest release is yet to reach 30 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know where the film stands after 17 days!

The film marked the second collaboration between John and director Nikkhil Advani after the successful outing Batla House. Back in 2019, Batla House clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, and despite that, it turned out to be a commercial success. This time, apart from Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, there was a juggernaut in the form of Stree 2, which dominated each and every film in Indian theatres.

Opened to mixed reviews from critics, Vedaa was expected to see a rise in the mass centers. However, it failed to build any kind of momentum. As a result, in the opening week itself, it crashed. Cut to now; it is just hanging in there and is in the final stage of its theatrical run. Yesterday, it completed 17 days, and within this period, it earned just 21 crores net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of taxes, it stands at 24.78 crores gross and has been declared as a flop.

In the overseas market, Vedaa is a washout, and so far, 3.40 crores gross have come in. Combining this and the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 28.18 crores gross after 17 days.

The ongoing week seems to be the last week of Vedaa in theatres, and considering its dismal run, it will wrap at around 30 crores gross or slightly higher.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

