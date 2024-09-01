Jr NTR’s Devara is creating havoc at the box office with its advance sales for the premiere day. While the advance sales opened up on a high note earning $70K in three hours yesterday, the jump today is massive, hinting at the superstar’s popularity in the territory.

Devara Advance Ticket Sales

On the premiere day in the USA, the Koratala Siva film earned $122,835 gross with 3896 sold tickets. This huge number comes when there are still 26 days remaining to the premiere of the film, assuring that it would kickstart on a very high note.

The film starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor has already crossed the 1 crore mark (INR) at the box office in the USA from the advance sales. This means that the film is earning almost 4.29 lakh INR, per hour, which is huge!

Devara VS GOAT Premiere Sales In The USA

Jr NTR’s film, with 26 days remaining, has already earned 30% of the advance sales for the premiere day for GOAT. Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film earned $402,641 in total from 16K sold tickets. At the same time, Devara has earned $122,835 in 1 day.

The film directed by Koratala Siva marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Tollywood. It would be interesting to see if Jr NTR’s charm works for the film in the USA. Previously, RRR took a record breaking start at the US Box Office with $3 million advance sales for the premiere day. It would be interesting to see where Devara would stop. Will it come close to this mark at all?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

