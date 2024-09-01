Reagan Box Office (North America): On Track To Crack Top 5 During Labor Day Weekend After Beating Multiple New Entries With $2 Million+ Start

Indie biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, is gearing up to crack the top five spot during the Labor Day weekend after recording a subdued start at the box office on the opening day. Reagan will fail to defeat Deadpool & Wolverine, which is tracking to be the biggest headline of the four-day weekend in its sixth outing. However, the indie film based on Paul Kengor’s book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism will land on the list of top five films at the domestic box office.

Reagan raked in $520K in Thursday previews, signalling a slow start for the Labor Day Weekend. Several new entries also debuted on Thursday, August 29, 2024, but none crossed the $1 million mark. After the preview slump, Reagan witnessed a slight uptick on the opening day.

After landing a blistering 19 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, Reagan fared better with audiences, who gave the biopic a 98 percent on the review aggregator site. The indie biopic also has an A CinemaScore. According to Hollywood Reporter, the film resonated with older viewers. At least 66 percent of ticket buyers were reportedly over the age of 55.

They all showed up on Friday, August 30, 2024, when the film earned $2.6 million. The film surpassed all the new entries at the domestic box office, including AI horror AfrAId, which earned south of $1.5 million. With a production budget of $25 million, the film is now projected to earn $9M at the box office during the Labor Day Weekend.

It’s a close race between Twisters and Reagan for fourth place at the domestic box office on Labor Day weekend. Twisters, now in its seventh weekend, is looking to earn $8 million to $9 million.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine, which earned $3.6 million Friday, is expected to top the chart again with a $19M-$20M four-day weekend collection.

Alien Romulus is eyeing the second spot with $11.75 million in four-day weekend earnings. It Ends With US is expected to come third with $9.5 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

