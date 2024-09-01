Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has started to create magic at the box office, and in three days, the film stands at 23.35 crore, gearing up for a big weekend with Sunday numbers promising to witness growth. The film is trending lower than the superstar’s previous blockbuster Dasara. However, it is trending much better than his last release, Hi Nanna!

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

On Saturday, the third day, the film earned 8.74 crore at the box office. This huge number was a good 49% jump from the previous day, Friday when the film earned 5.85 crore.

Nani promises a good number on Sunday as well, taking the extended weekend collection to a big range. In three days, the film has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu Films of 2024 in India.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram VS Hi Nanna

In three days, the vigilante action film has already earned 47% of Nani‘s last release, Hi Nanna. The film earned 49.20 crore at the box office in its lifetime and was a super hit at the box office.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, in three days, has surpassed the lifetime collections of The Family Star, Gangs Of Godavari, and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. It will now eye Eagle’s 24.10 crore, which might be crossed within a few hours. It would be interesting to see if it crosses Naa Sami Ranga as well with Sunday collections, entering the top 5!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024 in India.

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore HanuMan: 201 crore Guntur Kaaram: 127 crore Tillu Square: 83.90 crore Naa Sami Ranga: 30.50 crore Eagle: 24.10 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 23.59 crore* The Family Star: 21 crore Gangs Of Godavari: 18 crore Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: 17.40 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Is Officially The Highest-Paid Indian Actor By Charging 50% Budget As His Salary, Beats 150 Crores’ Rumored Remuneration Of Prabhas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News