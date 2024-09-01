The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is just 4 days away from hitting theatres, and it is managing to create the right awareness just before its release. Unlike Vijay’s previous films, the songs of his upcoming biggie failed to strike the right chord with the audience, resulting in a comparatively low promotional buzz for the film. Thankfully, the promotions have now picked up the pace, and it is reflected in the advance booking response at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how the film is faring on day 1!

The Venkat Prabhu directorial releases in theatres on September 5, and if reports are to be believed, permission for special shows has been granted for the film. However, in Tamil Nadu, which is the fort of Vijay, permission for early morning shows hasn’t been granted. It’s a big setback for fans but it’s nothing to worry about as they’re already filling up all other shows.

Yes, The Greatest Of All Time is enjoying a crazy response in Tamil Nadu, and it was always on the cards considering Thalapathy Vijay‘s massive fan base. Around 500 shows in the state are listed for advance booking, and the occupancy has already hit 55% for the opening day, which is humongous. Even Karnataka is performing brilliantly, followed by Kerala.

As of 12:50 pm IST, the show count of The Greatest Of All Time has crossed 1350, and over 1.60 lakh tickets are already booked at the Indian box office. Throughout the nation, the film has sold tickets worth 4.66 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, as per Track Box Office. This is simply superb, as the full-fledged advance booking is yet to open.

Currently, 271 shows are in filling fast mode, and 171 shows are already houseful. Among cities, Bengaluru and Chennai are at the top.

