It’s the season of re-releases, as no major Bollywood films are arriving in theatres. This Friday, Bollywood classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein arrived on the big screen. On the same day, even Tumbbad was said to be re-releasing in theatres. However, it didn’t come, and yesterday, the makers unveiled the new date, which sparked excitement among the audience. With 12 more days to go, everyone is interested in seeing how it performs at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the folk horror film was originally released in theatres on October 12, 2018. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with positive reviews from critics, and even audience word-of-mouth was positive. However, it failed to reach a wider audience and wrapped up its theatrical run on a lower note. Now, it has got a second chance to shine in theatres.

As shared officially by the makers, Tumbbad is re-releasing in theatres on September 13, and it seems to be perfect timing. Currently, the horror genre is in full form and tasting great success at the Indian box office. So, conditions are looking highly favorable for Sohum Shah’s film, which might surprise everyone with its performance in a re-run.

Over the years, Tumbbad has gained a cult status in the genre, and this popularity, along with the buzz around the horror genre, will surely help the film fetch impressive numbers at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, the film opened at 0.65 crore during its original run in 2018. Surpassing this number with limited shows on September 13 is definitely a tough task, but it’s not impossible. It is to be noted that Laila Majnu, which was re-released in theatres last month, earned a staggering 0.75 crore on its second day.

So, with a strong buzz and awareness around the re-release, Tumbbad has a strong chance of beating its original day 1 collection of 0.65 crore on September 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

