Amidst the makers of Stree 2 celebrating the 6th anniversary of the OG film Stree (2018), the sequel continues to rage a storm at the box office. Despite a slight dull streak since Wednesday, Stree 2’s collections are back on track and how! Not only did the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer regain its double-digit collections, but it did so with a bang. The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 17

Stree 2 earned around 17.40 crore on its third Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to reveal that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer witnessed a growth of 88.11% on its third Saturday (August 31). The total 17-day collections amount to a whopping 480.25 crore. The weekend holiday and positive word of mouth seem to have worked in favor of the movie. On top of it, the audience has prioritized Stree 2 more than Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and the John Abraham starrer Vedaa.

Royal Entry To The 500 Crore Club Soon

It can be safely said that Stree 2 is fast inching towards the coveted 500 crore club. It also has no stringent competition ahead, which will accelerate this quicker than we expect. A double-digit momentum needs to be attained to keep the collections consistent.

#Stree2 sees phenomenal growth [88.11%] on [third] Sat, poised for a royal entry into the ₹ 500 cr Club… This remarkable spike in biz reaffirms that well-crafted horror-comedies – tailored for the desi audience – can truly work wonders at the #BO. A ₹ 45 cr+ score in… pic.twitter.com/Dj7j83guRn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2024

Upcoming Milestones

With its rapid progress at the box office, Stree 2 is all set to cross the 500-crore benchmark. With this milestone, it will soon be entering the leagues of movies like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal. Not only this, but it might also surpass the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which had earned 593 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (16 Days): Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Hits The 650 Crores Milestone Like A Cakewalk

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News