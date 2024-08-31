Stree 2 has refused to slow down on the third Saturday as well. The ticket sales for the horror-comedy have been skyrocketing since morning and by 9 pm they have earned a huge jump from yesterday’s number already. By 9 pm, the film was registering 20K ticket sales per hour!

Stree 2 Day 17 Ticket Sales

On the sixteenth day, the third Friday, Shraddha Kapoor‘s horror comedy registered 1.09 lakh ticket sales. This number has taken a huge jump on the third Saturday, with 2.15 lakh ticket sales on BMS! This number would jump further in the next 2 hours making the film roar.

While the jump from the third Friday to the third Saturday is already 97%, the horror-comedy might further take the jump to a full 100% owing to the late-night shows and tomorrow being a Sunday!

Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

Stree 2 touched the 8.5 million mark for ticket sales at 2 pm. By achieving this milestone, it had already surpassed the lifetime ticket sales of Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, HanuMan, and Salaar! The horror-comedy was only 70 lakh away to crush Rajinikanth’s Jailer next! By 9 pm it entered the rampage mode destroying records!

Stree 2 Snatches Jailer Spot

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film has snatched Rajinikanth’s Jailer spot at top 5 on the list of the highest number of tickets sold for a film. While Kalki 2898 AD rules this list with 13.14 million sold tickets, the horror comedy was only 70 lakh away from Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, which stood at number 6 with 9.21 million sold tickets.

Now, with 9.4 million sold tickets, with 2.15 lakh ticket sales on the seventeenth day Stree 2 has already pushed Jailer to number 6. It will now eye Gadar 2 for the fourth position!

Check out the list of lifetime ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million

2. Jawan: 12.40 Million

3. Animal: 9.91 Million

4. Gadar2: 9.80 Million

5. Stree 2: 9.40 Million*

6. Jailer: 9.21 Million

7. Leo: 7.30 Million

8. Salaar: 7.16 Million

9. HanuMan: 4.72 Million

10. Dunki: 4.08 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office Ticket Sales (USA): Earning 35K Per Minute, Jr NTR’s Film Registers 11% Of RRR’s Advance Premiere Sales In 180 Minutes Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News