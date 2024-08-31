Stree 2 has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide. It has surpassed many big-budget films like Padmaavat, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Another massive milestone has been unlocked as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer becomes the second film of 2024 to hit a century in the overseas markets. Scroll below for all the details!

The Stree sequel began its theatrical journey worldwide on August 15, 2024. Many Hollywood biggies dominate the screens, like Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, Twisters, and Alien: Romulus. But Amar Kaushik’s directorial has created its niche and continues to add footfalls at the ticket windows.

Stree 2 Overseas Collections

On the 15th day, Stree 2 added another feather to the cap as it entered the 100 crore club in the overseas circuits. The box office collections stand at 101 crores. It is the second film of 2024 to have achieved this milestone.

Previously, only Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan led Fighter had crossed the 100 crore milestone in 2024 with lifetime collections of 101 crores in the international circuits. It is indeed phenomenal that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has achieved that feat in only 15 days. The theatrical run is far from over, so we can expect many more surprises in the coming days!

Stree 2 Worldwide Collections

Stree 2 has earned around 453.60 crores net at the Indian box office after 15 days. The gross collections come to about 535.24 crores. Adding the 101 crores from international circuits, the worldwide gross surges to 636.24 crores.

The horror-comedy flick is currently the 10th highest-grossing Indian film globally. It is aiming to beat the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross) to achieve the #9 spot. From there, the journey is pretty far because PK, with 831.50 crores gross, is placed in the 8th position, which is a difficult milestone!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (15 Days): Crosses 630 Crores, Soon To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News