Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is enjoying all the benefits of having no competition in theatres. Yes, there are a bunch of re-releases, but that won’t have much of an impact. In terms of new releases, the ground is still open for this horror comedy, which has now turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out where it stands after the end of the second week!

The Amar Kaushik directorial has given the horror-comedy genre a new life and unveiled its true potential if the content and hype are taken care of. In fact, it’s an eye-opener for all filmmakers who refuse to try something different and follow a herd mentality. The performance of this Stree sequel has been phenomenal so far and is surpassing milestones with each passing day.

Coming to the latest collection update, Stree 2 ended its second week on a glorious note by amassing 453.60 crores net at the Indian box office. It’s interesting to note that the film maintained a double-digit score for 14 consecutive days. Inclusive of all taxes, the grand domestic total stands at 535.24 crores gross.

In the overseas market, Stree 2 has smashed a century. So far, it has amassed 101 crores gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film stands at a staggering 636.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 15 days.

Take a look at the breakdown of Stree 2’s global collection:

India Net – 453.60 crores

India gross – 535.24 crores

Overseas gross – 101 crores

Worldwide gross – 636.24 crores

From here, Stree 2 will soon surpass Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross) to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and the 9th highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Saaho Box Office: Prabhas Took Home 30% Of Budget As His Salary For This Biggie, Which Failed To Recover Its Cost Although Gained ‘Hit’ Verdict In Hindi – Decoding The Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News