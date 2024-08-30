What a record-breaking spree it has been for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 at the box office. Within a span of two weeks, the horror-comedy flick has unlocked the 450 crore milestone. It is now inching closer to surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and becoming the seventh highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for all the details!

The Stree sequel was released on August 15, 2024. It witnessed a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, but there was rarely any competition to worry about. Besides, it had already taken the lead by clocking the highest-paid previews of all time in Bollywood, adding 9.40 crores to the kitty even before the big release. The journey has been one-of-a-kind, and the film fell below the 10 crore mark for the first time on the third Thursday.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 15

The official numbers are out, and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film minted 9.10 crores on day 15. Although this is the first time the 10 crore mark has been missed, this is an excellent trend, given the horror-comedy flick is in its third week. Compared with day 14, this is a drop of about 12.5%, the least one could witness.

The total box office collections of Stree 2, after 15 days, stand at 453.60 crores. The film has collected 145.80 crores in the second week alone and left behind the Week 2 figures of Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi). Amar Kaushik’s directorial is now inching closer to achieving bigger milestones in its lifetime.

Stree 2 vs Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham led Pathaan, earned 543 crores at the Indian box office. Stree 2 is now around 90 crores away from achieving that mark. If that happens, it will become the 7th highest-grossing film in the country (all languages included).

But before that, Amar Kaushik’s directorial will have to cross the Gadar 2 roadblock. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel‘s film concluded its box office journey at 525.50 crores. If the latest release continues to hold its strong momentum, that milestone should be very near by the end of this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

