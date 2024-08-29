While most thought the superstar Shah Rukh Khan era was over, they’ve never been more wrong in their lives! He made a smashing comeback in 2023 with Pathaan and continued his streak of success with Jawan and Dunki. Now, the Hurun Indian Rich List has been unveiled, and SRK’s smashing debut with 700 crore+ net worth has left our jaws dropping on the floor. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood tycoons.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2024

As per the Hurun India Rich List, SRK has a whopping net worth of 7,300 crores as of 2024. Apart from his massive earnings from acting remunerations, he makes handsome earnings from his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The Bollywood superstar also owns the Indian Premier League franchise, Kolkata Knight Rides. The rising value of his holdings in the IPL team has majorly helped him become the richest celebrity in the entertainment industry.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth 2024

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and his family have an estimated net worth of 1,600 crores as of 2024. Big B also mints massive profits from his investments, apart from being one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Reports of his investment in Swiggy went viral just earlier this morning.

When compared, Shah Rukh Khan has approximately 356% higher fortune than Big B and the Bachchan Khandaan, which includes wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and ‘bahu’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Another Kolkata Knight Rider investor featured at #2

The investment in KKR has been fruitful not only for SRK but also for co-owners Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta. Apart from the IPL team, the Yes Boss actress also owns Knight Riders Sports.

Juhi Chawla and her family reportedly own a fortune of 4,600 crores and stand second among Bollywood celebrities in the Hurun India Rich List.

Others B’Town members in Hurun India Rich List

Hrithik Roshan, who owns the fashion brand HRX, has a net worth of 2,000 crores. The last one among Top 5 is Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar, who has an estimated fortune of 1,400 crores.

