2024 seems to be the year of re-releases. With the recent success of Laila Majnu and Rockstar during their box-office reruns, producers have noticed that cult films have the potential to pull the crowd back to the cinemas, even years after their original release.

Another classic film that might be joining this list soon is Mr. India. Shekhar Kapur, the director of the 1987 sci-fi blockbuster, has hinted at its return to the theaters. Starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, Mr. India is considered an evergreen film for its legendary characters, iconic dialogues, and amazing music.

Shekhar Kapur Asks for Fans’ Opinion on Mr. India’s Re-Release

Kapur took to social media on Wednesday to ask fans if they would like to re-watch Mr. India in theaters. Sharing a poster of the film along with his own picture on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker wrote, “I have a question for the fans of Mr India .. how many of you have seen it on the big screen? And how many on the small screen .. is it time to re release Mr India on the big screen like other classics are?”

I have a question for the fans of Mr India .. how many of you have seen it on the big screen ? And how many on the small screen .. is it time to re release Mr India on the big screen like other classics are ? @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/7fqpHtF54n — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 28, 2024

The director also tagged the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, in the post. Kapur’s post has gotten fans excited, as it comes at a time when audiences are flocking to the theaters to watch their favorite classics. After Laila Majnu and Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein have been confirmed to get a re-release. Reports also suggest that Tumbbad, which got its due on OTT after a box office failure, might also be screened in cinemas soon.

As for Mr. India, fans have said a big ‘yes’ to Shekhar Kapur’s question on X. “I watched it on big screen then and on small screen many times since. It’ll be great to re-release this evergreen classic on big screen! Mogambo khush hoga,” wrote a fan. Another replied, “I have seen Mr India on VCR tape several times in its early days. Would love to watch it on big screen.” However, it remains to be seen if and when the producers decide to re-release the film in theaters.

Mr. India is considered a landmark film in Indian cinema, thanks to its superhero genre, which had rarely been attempted before. Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri’s unforgettable performances as Mr. India, Seema Soni, and Mogambo, respectively, earned them critical acclaim and international stardom. Made on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore, the film earned Rs. 10 crore during its original box-office run, a remarkable feat in 1987.

