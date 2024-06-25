For the past few months, there have been discussions about the outrageous fees charged by Bollywood celebs, the cost of their entourages, and other expenses. This has affected the industry, and making films has become an expensive affair. Recently, Karan Johar and Kartik Aryan shared their thoughts on the same. Now, Anil Kapoor, who is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, has shared his thoughts and raised concerns.

Anil Kapoor said it’s an important conversation, and all actors, actresses, and technicians should be realistic in charging their fees and demands. It will help filmmakers to make more films. The Night Manager star agreed with Karan Johar’s statement about stars charging exorbitant fees. Anil also shared how his father, Surinder Kapoor, a filmmaker, producer, and director of the Film & Television Producers Guild of India, went through tough times while trying to make good films. “We tried to put in our money, but the star fees and entourage costs were so high that it became almost impossible to fund the kind of quality films we wanted to make,” shared Anil Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)



Anil Kapoor On Doing Movies For Free

In the same interview with Indian Express, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, who has also produced movies like Badhai Ho Badhai, Gandhi My Father, Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, etc, said that the high demands from the stars disturb the budgets. Even he has faced the financial pinch due to the same.

Anil Kapoor was asked if he would take a pay cut if required, and the actor revealed that he had done movies for free. “I have always been willing to take a pay cut. Forget pay cuts; I have done films for free. There have been situations where I have not charged a single rupee to support the makers. I don’t want to name them. There are quite a few actors from my generation and the generations before me who have taken pay cuts and done films for free.” shared the Fighter star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The Savi star added that the reason he has managed to stay in the industry for so long is because he was willing to compromise on money. “I have managed to stay in the industry for so long because I was willing to compromise on money. It was because of this that these films could be made. Almost 50-55 films in my career have withstood the test of time and brought success not just to me, but also to the makers and people associated with them,” the actor told the daily.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Maharaj On OTT: Will Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Earn 2.2+ Million With Netflix Debut Destroying Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Debut Score?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News