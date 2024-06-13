Times have changed drastically, and now, the budget of 100 crores for a film has become normal. In the past few years and in the present, we could see several mid-sized films, too, carrying a budget of 100 crores or more. What’s more shocking is that a major chunk of such a huge amount isn’t used for making the film, but it’s being given to the lead stars featured in it. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about it and has taken a dig at the actors who charge an exorbitant salary.

High remuneration has become a big problem!

Some of the country’s biggest stars choose to share profits instead of burdening the film’s investors. They are confident that their films will recover good returns through theatrical runs and non-theatrical deals, so they won’t hesitate to wait for their remuneration until the film gets completely made. However, there are several other movie stars who take away a hefty sum as their salary even before the film gets completed, without being concerned about the film’s fate at the box office. This has put a lot of producers under stress.

Karan Johar talks about an exorbitant salary of stars

During the trailer launch of Kill, Karan Johar talked to Indianexpress.com about the increased production cost due to the actors’ high salaries. He said, “The entourage cost is the least of our worry. It’s the main remuneration of the actors that has to be looked into. It’s very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are, how tough and difficult it is to maneuver through making a motion picture of any magnitude or size.”

Karan Johar further added that every movie star should review his asking price, as even if some producers greenlit their demands, it damages the entire system.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director continued, “They (actors) can take all the entourage they want; that is not the problem. While it’s adding to our costs, the real issue is the mothership cost. They’ve to look at that. There can be backend deals, percentage of profits, slabs of box office as per performance-based remuneration. All that is possible, but every actor has to look within because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality.”

On the work front

Karan Johar’s last directorial venture was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last home production, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi is still running in theatres.

