Karan Johar needs no introduction. A director, producer, reality show judge, talk show host, and costume designer, the man is a master of all trades. That being said, his first love and most acclaimed talent still remains filmmaking.

Over his 25-year-long career, KJo has directed seven feature films, and while a couple of his projects received mixed reviews, the audiences have always embraced his work. So much so that all of his directorials have succeeded at the box office. With such a successful track record, choosing the filmmaker’s best work might be challenging. Hence, we are here to help you. Here are all seven films of Karan Johar, ranked from worst to best.

7. Student of the Year (2012)

A visual display of grandeur and fashion, Student of the Year served as the launch pad for future stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film tells the story of a group of students at the prestigious St. Teresa’s College who compete in a series of physical and intellectual competitions to win the coveted trophy of Student of the Year. While the movie is counted among the weaker works of Karan Johar, it managed to gross close to Rs. 100 crore against a budget of Rs. 59 crore and has an IMDb rating of 5.3.

6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

The heartbreaking tale of unrequited love, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was labeled as Karan’s ‘most grown-up film’ at the time. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan, a man-child who falls in love with Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, the film beautifully explores the themes of friendship and unconditional love. Add to that the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Saba, an older woman Ayan has a fling with after Alizeh does not reciprocate his feelings. With unforgettable songs like ‘Bulleya,’ ‘Channa Mereya,’ and the title track, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil won over the viewers, receiving nine Filmfare nominations. The film grossed over Rs. 239 crores globally; however, some criticized its narrative for being too character-driven rather than plot-driven, leading to an IMDb rating of 5.8.

5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Considered an underrated gem of Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna initially received a mixed response due to its theme of marital infidelity. However, it soon gained a cult status, with many labeling it as a film ahead of its time. Starring a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, the film revolves around Dev (Shahrukh) and Maya (Rani), who fall for each other while still being in dysfunctional marriages with their respective partners, Riya (Preity) and Rishi (Abhishek). Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna earned Rs. 113 crores at the worldwide box office and has been rated 6.1 on IMDb. Its chart-topping numbers like ‘Mitwa’ and ‘Tumhi Dekho Naa’ still hold a special place in the audience’s hearts.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

KJo’s most recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, stands right in the middle of the list with an IMDb rating of 6.5. Just when everyone was missing Bollywood’s rom-com era, Karan came up with this family romantic comedy where two individuals from starkly different backgrounds and cultures fall in love and struggle to make their families come to terms with their relationship. The sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the heartwarming moments between Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra made the film a blockbuster, as it earned around Rs. 355 crores worldwide.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

In 2001, Karan Johar succeeded in bringing together the unbelievable ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, making a film that would be remembered for generations. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tells the story of a family who falls apart when their son marries a girl from a lower strata, and how the younger children take it upon themselves to reunite them. From the film’s sets and costumes to music and dialogs, everything achieved a cult status over the years, with characters like ‘Poo’ and Anjali becoming pop culture icons. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham collected Rs. 136 crores at the global box office, a rare feat at the time, and currently has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan proved his mettle as a master filmmaker with his very first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Another cult classic from the director, that popularized the phrase ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai,’ the film is a story of eternal love, friendship, parenthood, and second chances. With the story of a widower whose eight-year-old daughter reunites him with his college best friend, KJo brought a modern sensibility to Bollywood films, leading to Hindi cinema’s usher in a new era. The film’s iconic dialogues and songs never get old and have become an integral part of Indian pop culture. Rated 7.5 on IMDb, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged all the major Filmfare trophies upon its release and made Rs. 107 crores globally.

1. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Just when everyone thought Karan Johar could only make extravagant romantic dramas, the filmmaker surprised the world by directing My Name Is Khan, a film about an autistic Muslim man fighting Islamophobic discrimination after the World Trade Centre attacks. The film remains the most critically acclaimed film by Karan, as he gracefully handled a sensitive subject with an engaging narrative. Collaborating with Shahrukh for the fourth time, the filmmaker brought out the best in him, as the actor shone in his portrayal of the inspiring Rizwan Khan. With a rating of 7.9, My Name Is Khan is considered the best work of Karan Johar, which was also a major box office success, earning ₹223 crores.

Must Read: Hayao Miyazaki’s Classic Anime Film Returns To Theaters After 50 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News