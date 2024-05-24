In a delightful development, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been re-released in theaters today. The romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its heartfelt narrative, engaging performances, and vibrant depiction of modern love. The re-release aims to capitalize on the revived interest in cinema outings post-pandemic, as well as the current lull in major film releases this May.

Fans and new viewers alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to experience this light-hearted rom-com on the big screen once more. A remarkable point here is that the film is rereleasing in theatres within less than a year of its release. This shows how the fans have given so much love to this film and how its re-release might also become a success.

Ranveer Singh, in particular, was lauded by critics and audiences for his South Delhi, energetic yet deeply human portrayal of Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi boy whose quirks and charisma lit up the screen. His portrayal of Rocky was humorous and entertaining and touched on profound themes of identity and personal growth. He was also celebrated as an archetype of positive masculinity, striking a chord with viewers who found his respectful and empathetic approach to relationships refreshing. Not only by his clothing, but Ranveer also nailed it with his South Delhi accent. As a matter of fact, we cannot think of anybody who would have been able to embody this character better than Singh himself.

Ranveer Singh’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Rocky Randhawa, stands out as an example of progressive male representation in Bollywood. His ability to navigate the complexities of a cross-cultural relationship while maintaining his authenticity has been hailed as the “greenest flag” of all.

Ranveer’s seamless transition between intense, humorous, and romantic scenes reaffirms his status as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood’s current generation. As the film returns to theaters, audiences have a fresh opportunity to witness this remarkable performance and celebrate the enduring magic of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Talking about the collection, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani amassed 153.30 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 180.89 crores gross. It was a theatrical winner in the domestic market. In the overseas market, it was a blockbuster with a collection of 168 crores gross. At the worldwide box office, it stands at 348.89 crores gross.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Family Picture Without Abhishek Bachchan Yet Again Spark Tiff Rumors, “Jab Se Pratiksha Shweta Ko Diya Gaya…,” Reacts A Netizen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News