Imran Khan Opens Up About Co-Parenting His Daughter After Divorce From Avantika: "When I Start Shooting For Something, Then Things Are Going To Go For A Toss"

This is the year of the Imran Khan renaissance. After confirming his return to Bollywood, Mr. Khan has been making headlines left, right, and center for some happy and personal reasons. While there has been a lot of curiosity about his upcoming projects, fans are more eager to learn details about his personal life. In the past 9 years, he has been away from the cinema world, and his personal life has gone through a journey. Imran got separated and divorced from Avantika Malik, moved to a new home, directed a couple of ads, and even found love again. And being a private person, he has never really opened up about his relationships and equations, especially with his daughter Imara. In a rare interview, the star opened up about co-parenting his daughter with Ex-wife Avantika.

Imran has lived a very low-key life for the past nine years and has shifted his priorities to focus on his daughter. In a rare glimpse at his relationship with his daughter Imara, he spoke about how he manages to co-parent her and what will happen once he starts working again. Imran shares custody of Imara with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts and married pretty young, split up in 2019 and have since split custody. He stated in an interview that this arrangement would “go for a toss” if and when he resumes acting, but for the time being, he would rather not worry about it.

In an interview with a media portal, Imran spoke about his life with Imara and said, “Thursday to Sunday, I don’t take up any work; those are the days I have my daughter with me, so because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there and do all of these things. I don’t work from Thursday to Sunday; I only take on work Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. As in, when I start shooting for something, then things are going to go for a toss, par fir dekha jayega.”

Khan has previously spoken about Imara being his source of inspiration in life. In a past interview, he spoke about the reasons for leaving the industry. Imran Khan said, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

But Imran Khan is ready to try new things and for a new beginning. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor is making his feature film comeback with Happy Patel. Aamir Khan will produce the movie, which will be directed by his Delhi Belly co-star and renowned Comedian Vir Das.

