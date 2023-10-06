Imran Khan is an actor who got the world going gaga over him since his debut in Bollywood in the 2008 rom-com Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. After acting in many more films, including Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, he took a break from the big screen and was away from the public eye for years. Now – via social media, Imran regularly shares stories and anecdotes about how things in Bollywood used to be.

Taking to his official Instagram account a while ago, Imran shared a lengthy note talking about the struggles he went through in order to get a hero-type body – including the use of anabolic steroids. Read on to know all he wrote.

In a recent post, while talking about how he too obsessed with wanting a bulked-up body like his male counterparts, Imran Khan wrote, “I’ve always been skinny. I’m one of those hyper-metabolic people, my body just burns through whatever I consume. Oh no, what a terrible affliction! In my late teens, guys around me started joining gyms and working out. They started to expand, their biceps stretching the sleeves of their t-shirts. I wore a size S, and my sleeves were still loose.”

Imran Khan continued, “I didn’t need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore… but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu. For my next film, Kidnap, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with body building.” Talking about the criticism he received for having a skinny body, the ‘Delhi Belly’ actor continued, “Over the next few years, the sculpting and maintenance of my body became part of my lifestyle. I worked out regularly, but still I would hear “So… you’ll bulk up a bit before we start shooting, right?”; “You’re looking weak”, “You look like a little boy, not a man”, and “The heroine looks bigger than you” (ouch for both of us!). In hindsight, I think I looked fine… but at the time, I felt insecure. I wanted a powerful, heroic physique. So I tried harder.”

Elaborating on how he tried to overcome the problem of being skinny and not like other male actors, the ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ actor wrote, “Exercise means nothing without nutrition; 6 meals a day, totalling 4000 calories. Chicken breast, egg whites, sweet potato, oats, flax seeds… all good stuff, but still not enough to make my biceps look like the heroes I saw on-screen. No, for that I needed to supplement with whey protein, creatine, leucine, glutamine, L-carnitine… and ultimately, even anabolic steroids. Shock and horror! We’re not supposed to admit that part out loud, it could totally ruin the illusion!”

Imran Khan further added, “In recent years, as I battled depression and stopped working out, I became skinnier than I’d ever been. When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further. It’s been an uphill journey, but these days I’m doing better than ever.” He signed off by noting, “And while I’m still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles… I don’t feel bad about myself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

What are your thoughts on Imran Khan’s honesty and shocking confession? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Once Posted A Picture Of Him & Salman Khan Peeing In Public As He Tried Promoting ‘Jai Ho’ & Wrote, “Do Dost Ek Jhaad Pe Susu Karte Hain Toh Dosti Badhti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News