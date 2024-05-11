Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut as a leading actor in 2008 with ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’. The romantic comedy, which also starred Genelia D’Souza in the leading role, received positive reviews. Everyone thought Imran would have a bright future in Bollywood. Considering he’s the nephew of Aamir Khan, many assumed things would go smoothly for him in the film industry. Well, that didn’t happen.

After Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan appeared in several films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, etc, but not all movies became a hit. After a point, Imran’s films struggled to garner good reviews and enough money at the box office. The actor was last seen on screen in Katti Batti, which was released in 2015. It will be ten years since we have seen Imran in a movie. Did he quit acting because the movie didn’t do well? Khan has now opened up.

Imran Khan on Quitting Acting/Films

In a new interview, Imran Khan was asked if he quit acting because of Katti Batti, which also stars Kangana Ranaut. The Delhi Belly star answered, “No, it was not a specific thing. It was a gradual realization… I’m doing all of those things in which you sign an endorsement, do appearances, this brand thing. I’m earning more money, but I’m not interested by it. I’m not I’m not feeling like whatever feeling you’re supposed to get, if I’ve earned this much money in a year. I said until I read or hear a film I want to do for free, I won’t do a film. And I did. I directed a short film in 2018, Mars: Keep Walking, which was a labour of absolute love.”

When asked if he had just started telling people that he had quit acting and left his projects, Imran Khan told Hindustan Times that he was attached to a few films. But he backed out of a couple of them at that point. He was also in talks for a movie with Anil Kapoor, which he believes was the 2022 release ‘Thar’. It was early in development, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor played Imran’s role. “I started pulling back. I never issued a press statement either saying on this day I retired. These are also years that I was very actively dealing with depression,” said the actor.

Many netizens want Aamir Khan’s nephew to be back in the movies. But Imran says he doesn’t want people to say that he’s returning to films for money. So far, there has been no update on whether Imran will be back working in the movies.

Must Read: Ramayana: Trouble Intensifies For Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi Film As Madhu Mantena Threatens Legal Action Over Payments, Will Producer Yash Come To Rescue?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News