Aamir Khan is indeed one of the biggest and finest superstars in the nation. Khan has had his grip on the Hindi film industry’s revolution and changing scenario for a long time. Redefining cinema with movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Sarfarosh, and many more. Apart from acting, Aamir Khan has also given a platform to new artists by producing movies like Peepli Live, Laapta Ladies, Dangal, and more. One of the most crucial films in his career, Sarfarosh has completed 25 years. And the actor will be attending a special screening to celebrate the big milestone.

After delivering some of the greatest hits of all time, the one film that stands out in his filmography is John Matthew’s ‘Sarfarosh.’ The film was released on April 30th, 1999, and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The fans and audience had a very nostalgic day. Aamir Khan‘s portrayal of ACP Ajay Singh Rathore is particularly memorable. His performance is regarded as a career highlight, and Aamir received widespread acclaim for it.

Radio Nasha will host a special screening of the film today, May 10th, to commemorate the 25th anniversary. The premiere night will be memorable, featuring Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mukesh Rishi, Director John Matthew, Naseeruddin Shah, and music composer Lalit Pandit.

The special screening will be held today at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. Fans and audiences alike are thrilled to see the entire cast reunited. The most unique aspect of the screening is that fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to the premiere. The team will discuss the film’s interesting trivia and unheard stories after the screening.

Well, this screening will be special, as after so long, Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh, which has one of his finest performances, will be showcased to the audience. Sarfarosh tells the story of Ajay (Aamir Khan), an honest young man whose life is forever changed by an encounter with terrorists that results in the death of his brother and the paraplegia of his father. Despite the odds, Ajay discovers a reason to live.

ACP Rathod and his band of CBI officers, including Inspector Salim (Mukesh Rishi), vow to end the proxy war against their motherland, India. The film grossed 33 crores and became a cult hit.

