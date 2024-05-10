What to Watch This Weekend: The month of May has some good releases in theatres as well as online. Some interesting series and movies have made their way to keep you entertained. From Srikanth to Aavesham, the options for movies are fun. There’s also The Great Indian Kapil Show episode that will give you a good laugh.

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend and want to keep the options handy, we have listed them for you. You can pick something that interests you and make your Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday fun.

What to Watch This Weekend: OTT Releases

Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 7 (Series)

The new episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show features the Heeramandi cast—Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. Kapil and his team (Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur) plan to entertain everyone with some hilarious questions and skits. The episode will be released on Netflix on May 11 at 8 p.m.

Bodkin (Series)

It’s a dark comedy crime series where a group of podcasters come together to solve a strange case in a small Irish town. The series received amazing reviews, and it was released on May 9.

Zee5

8 Am Metro (Movie)

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher’s 8 Am Metro released in theaters on May 19, 2023. A year later, you can watch the romantic drama on Zee5 from May 10.

SonyLIV

Undekhi Season 3 (Series)

The third season of SonyLIV’s Undekhi crime series will be released on May 10. The show stars Surya Sharma, Shivangi Singh, Aanchal G Singgh, Ankur Rathee, and others.

Prime Video

Aavesham (Movie)

Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy was released on Prime Video on May 9. The Malayalam movie has received excellent reviews and promises to keep you entertained from start to end.

Yodha (Movie)

Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, will be available to stream on Prime Video from today.

Jio Cinema

Murder in Mahim (Series)

Murder in Mahim is based on Jerry Pinto’s book of the same name. Directed by Raj Acharya, the crime thriller stars Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Satam, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The series releases on May 10.

What to Watch This Weekend: Theatrical Releases

Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist. The biopic, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. It will be released in theatres on May 10.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wes Ball’s sci-fi action film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in theatres today. It stars Freya Allan, Lydia Peckham, Kevin Durand, and Owen Teague.

Rasavathi

Santhakumar’s Tamil thriller, starring Tanya S Ravichandran, Arjun Das, Reshma Venkatesh, and Ramya Subramanian, is in theatres today.

Well, these are some options we have for you if you are confused about what to watch this weekend. Let us know your views on the movie/series you pick from the list above.

