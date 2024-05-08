Exclusive! Murder In Mahim Star Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About The Surge In Murder Genre In India, Says, “It Serves As An Escape For Viewers”!

Ashutosh Rana is a multi-talented actor and producer who has been a part of many critically acclaimed shows and Movies. Rana has mastered the genre of thrillers with his performances in movies like Saransh, The Great Indian Murder, and more. His next is also a thriller titled Murder In Mahim

Murder In Mahim, the highly anticipated psychological thriller stars Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz in lead roles. The series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

In an Exclusive conversation, commenting on the increasing popularity of crime genres, Ashutosh said “I’ve noticed a surge in the popularity of crime genres and murder mysteries among Indian audiences. It serves as an escape for viewers to immerse themselves in complex narratives and characters, transcending the realm of black and white. I’m honored to portray some iconic characters that, while not necessarily influential, still resonate strongly with audiences.”

Murder In Mahim Cast

The series has a star-studded pack of artists. Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz star in titular roles, with Shivangi Raghuvanshi, Shivaji Satam, and Divya Jagdale all joining the cast in the pivotal roles.

Murder In Mahim Release Date

The thriller murder mystery will stream on Jio Cinema starting May 10th, 2024. The limited series will focus on complex relationships and human emotions and is a captivating suspense thriller that will keep you on the edge.

Murder In Mahim Trailer

The trailer of Murder in Mahim gives you an intriguing look into the adaptation of Jerry Pinto’s famous novel. Seeping through the dark underbelly of crime in the days of Mumbai and how they affect the relationships among secrecy. As Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana grapple with the murder at hand, they also take you on a thrilling ride into a classic. Who dun it?

Watch The Trailer Here:

