The blockbuster Baahubali Franchise is coming back in a new form. SS Rajamouli’s mega-hit movies have been reimagined, especially for kids. The latest animated story takes you to the ancient times of Mahishmati, before the dreaded Amarendra and Bhallaldeva’s rivalry. But Baahubali will not be complete with Prabhas, and that is good news because Prabhas is returning as Baahubali to delight his little fans! Here’s everything we know about Baahubali: Crown Of Blood.

Prabhas, the Pan India Superstar, is one of the most adored celebrities in the country. His global popularity continues to rise with sensational blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and the recently released ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. The nation’s darling star not only has a massive and devoted fan base across all demographics and generations but also an unmatched craze and love for Prabhas among children. Amidst the hype for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, he is returning as Baahubali in a new avatar.

After 7 years of release, ‘Baahubali,’ starring Prabhas in the title role and directed by SS Rajamouli, will be released in an animated version as a web series titled ‘Baahubali; The Crown of Blood.’ Prabhas’ popularity as Baahubali among fans and audiences is at an all-time high, and the superstar owns the character. The Kalki actor has generated a vast level of fan following among the kids owing to his performance, electrifying screen presence, and charisma in the character of ‘Baahubali’ in the globally celebrated franchise.

The excitement is at its peak to watch Baahubali again, this time on home screens in digital format. Prabhas, the superstar last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is gearing up for the release of his next biggest film, Kalki 2898 AD, on June 27th.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will also be seen in ‘The Raja Saab’ with Malavika Mohanan, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Salaar 2.

Baahubali: Crown Of Blood Release Date

With the animated web series gearing up for its release on May 17th, 2024, on the leading digital platform, the show is primed to be a true blue summer treat from the darling star for the fans, especially the kids. Everyone will get to see another hero avatar of the animated Prabhas as Baahubali, and previously, two films in the Baahubali series were also summer blockbusters.

Watch The Trailer For Baahubali: The Blood Crown Here

