After back-to-back duds with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas is looking for a bounce back at the box office. His next, Salaar, is arriving this December, and things aren’t that easy as he’ll be competing with Shah Rukh Khan, who is enjoying the best run in his life. Amid the hot talks of Salaar and Dunki’s clash, the Baahubali star is celebrating his birthday today.

The actor always had a loyal fan base in the Tollywood market, but after the Baahubali franchise, he has truly emerged as a pan-India superstar. Even his dull films are known for taking big openings, with the latest example being Adipurush. With Salaar, he might finally get that one successful film, but of course, it will see a huge impact in the collection due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we’ll be revisiting the interview in which Prabhas shared his discomfort with the titles he gets from his fans. During the release of Mirchi (2013), he got candid with 123Telugu.com. He said, “You see, I am never really comfortable with titles. If left to me, I will simply use Prabhas. I tried to convince my friends to drop ‘Young Rebel Star’ for Mirchi, but they convinced me otherwise. My fans love that title, and they did not want to disappoint them. I agreed to it. My fans are most important to me, and whatever they like is what I will like.”

Prabhas also added that he won’t be doing art films in his career. He said, “I will stick to entertainers. I will experiment within the limits of my image. For example, Darling and Mr. Perfect were experiments for me since I attempted family drama. I may never do a film like Chakram again. I did get bored after a string of action films, and that is why I opted to do films like Darling and Mr. Perfect. I got my kick, and I am now working for an action entertainer, Baahubali.”

Well, we appreciate Prabhas for his honesty, and even his own fans would agree with his decision of not going too far away from the commercial cinema.

On the work front, apart from Salaar, the actor is coming with Kalki 2898 AD next year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and others in key roles.

