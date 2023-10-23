Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s deadly duo smashed the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. Leo wasn’t a regular Friday release but arrived on Thursday. Including premieres, the film enjoyed a solid weekend run and accumulated a huge sum. After emerging as Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever in just three days, the mark of 400 crores gross has been missed by just a few crores. Here’s where the collection stands after the first four days!

As we reported yesterday, the action thriller surpassed Varisu’s 300.98 crores gross global sum to become Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever in just 3 days. That speaks volumes of the epic theatrical run this LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) film is enjoying. It has already emerged as Vijay’s biggest hit in the overseas market.

As per the estimates and including the revised data, Leo has amassed 383-385 crores gross at the worldwide box office at the end of its extended opening weekend (including premieres). In overseas alone, the collection has gone beyond 150 crores gross. This is huge, and the film is heading towards an all-time blockbuster status. As Dussehra festivities continue till Tuesday, two more lucrative days are on the cards.

Leo aims to be the highest-grossing film in LCU by surpassing Vikram’s 426 crores gross global sum. This feat will be unleashed in a couple of days or even on Monday.

The makers of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial released the official opening day collection poster of 148.50 crores gross, and it’ll be interesting to see if they officially announce the numbers for the extended opening weekend.

Also starring Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles, Leo released on 19th October.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the illegal release of Leo through an online pirated version.

Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the film, moved the Madras High Court seeking the prevention of screening of the pirated version of the biggie and requested the court to restrain the internet service providers from taking action against such release. Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court directed the ban on the pirated version and also directed the internet service providers to ensure that the pirated version was not screened through their sites.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is All To Roar On Its First ‘Bloody Sweet’ Sunday, Sees A Jump Over Saturday’s Ticket Sales Worth 20.88 Crores Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News