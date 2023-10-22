Thalapathy Vijay has been churning out some good numbers with Leo Box Office in the Hindi version. The dub version of the film has not been released on the National Cinema Chains PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX, but still, the film has been making all kinds of great numbers in Hindi since the day it was released.

On the third day of the release as well, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil action thriller stayed above the 2 crore mark, making it a hattrick for staying above that mark since the opening.

After opening at 2.8 crore on Thursday and securing 2 crore on Friday despite being a working day, Leo again took a jump on Saturday, collecting 2.4 crore at the Hindi Box Office.

The three-day total of the film stands at 7.2 crore, and it is on its way to earning a hit status in Hindi. With the Dussehra holiday lurking around, Thalapathy Vijay is promising a good extended weekend number already.

Leo, with its 2.8 crore opening, already surpassed all the Kollywood openers in 2023, beating Ponniyin Selvan 2, where Aishwarya Rai plays Nandini, to achieve the top spot for the highest Hindi dubbed Kollywood opener of the year.

The film now aims for great weekend numbers as well. For the unversed, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in the lead role as the antagonist. It created buzz ever since the trailer was dropped, and the Hindi trailer currently has close to 20 million views on YouTube.

It was expected that the Hindi version would suffer a blow at the Box Office due to the show in National Cinema chains, but it seems like the single-screen audience welcomed Leo with open arms. Currently, with no competition and Tiger Shroff – Kriti Sanon generating no buzz, the film definitely seems to offer a surprising final number.

Talking about the extended weekend, Thalapathy Vijay, after earning 7.2 crore at the Hindi Box Office, is aiming at a 10 crore weekend, which seems like a cakewalk.

