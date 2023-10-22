This year has been really great for Bollywood as the industry got two 500 crore net grossers (Pathaan and Gadar 2) and a debut 600 crore net grosser (Jawan) at the Indian box office. Now, with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 scheduled to release this Diwali, we expect more fireworks and record-breaking numbers. But the task isn’t that easy as Shah Rukh Khan, the latest entrant of Spy Universe, has achieved some commendable feats. Keep reading to know more!

Almost everyone knows that the Tiger franchise has laid the foundation of YRF’s Spy Universe, so Salman Khan remains the senior member of the bada** squad. He’s returning as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, this Diwali. He is ready to conquer the box office, and given the immense hype surrounding the Spy Universe, expectations from the Tiger threequel are sky-high.

Salman Khan broke several pre-existing records with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and established new ones. So, with Tiger 3, the newly established records are set to be broken at the Indian box office. But wait, the job isn’t a cakewalk this time as Shah Rukh Khan, with his Pathaan, has set the bar very high for the upcoming films in Spy Universe.

Right from the opening day to the highest single day, Pathaan has set 4 major targets for Tiger 3 at the Indian box office. Take a look at it below:

Opening Day

Pathaan took a flying start at the Indian box office and earned 57 crores on day 1. This number is indeed beatable, as Tiger 3 is arriving on Sunday (12th November). Yes, the business will suffer a dent due to Laxmi Puja, but still, this number would be surpassed with all the hype surrounding the film.

3-Day Weekend

After a non-holiday opening day, Pathaan enjoyed a huge benefit of Republic Day on the next day, which eventually helped in raking in 166.75 crores in just 3 days. Even Tiger 3 enjoys a big holiday on Monday, a day after Laxmi Puja, when the box office witnesses a humongous jump. So, in the first 3 days, the number of 166.75 crores might get surpassed.

7-Day Week

In the first 7 days, Pathaan had amassed 330.25 crores in India, and Tiger 3 has a chance to cross this, but it needs word-of-mouth in complete favor.

Highest Single Day

On Republic Day, Pathaan scored 70.50 crores (the highest single day for Spy Universe). Tiger 3 has a golden chance to beat this figure on a day after Laxmi Puja, i.e., Monday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 3 (Worldwide): Hits A Triple Century With An Average Of 100 Crore+ Each Day, Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever By Beating Varisu’s 300.98 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News