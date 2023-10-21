‘The Storm is Coming.’ This is the statutory warning Salman Khan should put before the arrival of his film Tiger 3 at the Box Office, and with the advance booking commencing overseas, it is certain that Bhaijaan is all set to walk the path Shah Rukh Khan has paved this year with masala action films Pathaan and Jawan performing like beasts at the Box Office.

Salman, along with Katrina Kaif, is ready with the next installment of their spy world with Tiger 3. However, this time, the buzz rides superhigh with Emraan Hashmi as the villain and Shah Rukh Khan as the savior friend Pathaan in the film. There have also been reports of Salman Khan introducing Jr NTR’s as he moves forward to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

The Spy Universe film is gearing up to create a riot at the Box Office, with the advance booking commencing 25 days before the film releases. UK and UAE have opened the ticket windows for Tiger 3 already and the booking streak is promising a riot already.

Vox Cinemas in UAE is offering early morning shows for the premiere day in at least 7 cities that have commenced the booking. Abu Dhabi, Burjuman, Al Zahia, Deira, Sharjah, Shindagha, and Emirates are offering shows as early as 7 am. Even the UK has opened with a bumper response at the ticket window.

Talking about the ticket prices, while UAE offers a ticket as low as Rs 1800, Vue in Birmingham has been priced at £7.99 for premium tickets and £4.99 for regular tickets.

With a few days remaining for the Diwali release, Tiger 3 has been very low on promotion, which might be an excellent strategy by Yashraj Films. While the official trailer of the film was recently dropped, it has been keeping a low stance on promotional interviews and other stuff.

A song from the film sung by Arijit Singh will be dropped officially on October 23. Apart from this, everything has been kept under wraps. In fact, despite everyone knowing that Emraan Hashmi is a part of the film, neither the actor nor the team confirmed the rumor until his poster was made official.

Emraan plays Aatish in the film, who is on a mission to avenge Tiger for killing his family while Salman Khan is back on a mission with Zoya, Katrina Kaif, and their son’s life is at risk this time while Tiger tries to prove that he is not a traitor while his love for his country has been questioned.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film releases on Diwali, November 12, and will have a long spread to feast at the ticket window, at least until Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal arrives on December 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan At Worldwide Box Office (After 43 Days): Shah Rukh Khan’s Historic Blockbuster To Hit The Milestone Of 1150 Crores Before Wrapping Up Its Lifetime Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News