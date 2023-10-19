A few days ago, fans were curious after Arijit Singh was spotted leaving Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. The singer had a tiff with Salman Khan a few years ago. But it looks like the duo has let bygones be bygones and has finally announced their collaboration for Tiger 3.

Arijit making his way out of Salman’s home made headlines a few weeks ago. Many fans wondered if Arijit and Salman have buried the hatchet and have patched up ahead of Tiger 3. Now, we finally have a confirmation that Arijit Singh has lent his voice for Salman Khan for the first time. Read on to know more!

Titled ‘Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam’, this Arijit Singh song will be released on October 23. Announcing the same, Salman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. Tiger 3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial @OfficialAMITABH @arijitsingh @NikhitaGandhi @VMVMVMVMVM @madhankarky @benny_dayal @AnushaManiMusic @boselyricist #YRF50 #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Check out Salman’s post here:

Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/gFBcJQX5tU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2023

Many netizens commented on the big announcement. One fan wrote, “Hater’s ke liye topic khatam krdiya salman ne,” while another wrote, “Finally! 🔥 The collab we were waiting for 👏🏼.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Waiting for this duo Salman & Arijit for so long 😍,” while another Arijit-Salman fan wrote, “Expect the unexpected 😮.”

“Salman x Arijit, Kisine Sapne mein bhi nahi socha hoga, This is a Year of Patch ups, Finally!,” said another user.

For the uninitiated, it was in 2014 when, during an award function, Salman and Arijit got into a war of words. Bhaijaan was hosting the show when the singer came to receive the award in casual clothes. “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?” the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor told Arijit, as he came to receive the award. To this, the singer replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep).”

Soon after, Arijit’s songs from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Sultan were removed.

