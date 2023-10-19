Shah Rukh Khan’s “Alia Bhatt chahiye” dialogue from Jawan got an epic twist for an ad film where the hostage scene in the train from Jawan turned the plot for a commercial ad starring SRK, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The ad has the Raazi actress dressed as Shanaya, her character from the debut film Student of The Year, while Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Barfi.

The Pathaan actor scolds Shanaya and Barfi for using a bad quality product, and they assure that they are using premium quality. The well-written ad won netizens who applauded the brilliant writing.

The funny ad was made funnier with Ranbir Kapoor’s antics, and netizens could not help but want a film starring the three superstars together. Some even wondered how much the ad would have cost to bring the three superstars together.

The ad, which was shared by a Reddit community, had netizens going gaga over the chemistry between the three superstars. A netizen wrote, “Kaun hai writer? Isko bolo Brahmastra 2 & 3 likhe.” Another comment read, “Better crossover than the Spy Universe.”

People could not calculate the amount that must have been spent for this epic casting. A comment read, “How much did this company spend on all 3?!” Another user joked, “This ad is made on the budget of Ayushmann Khuranna‘s movies.”

Fans started manifesting to see the three of them in a movie together. A comment read, “KJo, what are you doing, man? Cast RK and SRK together in a movie.” Another user replied, “Not just. All 3. I need a movie with all three so bad. Preferably in a comedy.”

A user pointed out how Shah Rukh Khan manifested this ad in Jawan. The comment read, “In this train scene, SRK does say “chahiye to Alia Bhatt”. And look who he got in the train with him!”

Some users clearly had a drop-down list of universes, and a comment read, “Rungta Universe >>>>>>>>> Vimal Universe.”

You can catch the entire discussion on the ad here:

Do you also want a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comment section below.

