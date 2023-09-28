Ranbir Kapoor has been gearing up to play Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, reportedly. But the actor has already been struggling on a Box Office Vanvas for five years! However, Lord Ram gladly accepted a 14-year-long exile given to him. RK has been struggling to end his box office failures waiting for a clean hit for long. With Animal, it seems like his Vanvas is finally going to end.

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film recently dropped, and RK has brought to his audiences his massiest self, placing a bet on the current trend of massy-action extravaganzas. With audiences approving the posters and teaser of the film, it seems like this RK starrer will be a sure-shot at the Box Office.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last clean hit was in 2018 with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The film was a super duper hit at the Box Office and did a lifetime business of 341 crore. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and had a good run. However, after Sanju, it has been a long wait for RK.

The Tamasha actor is known for doing very few films. In fact, he makes sure that he is invested in a film at a time. After Sanju, in five years, Ranbir did three films – Shamshera, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

While Brahmastra and TJMM fared lukewarmly and had an average Box Office collection, they received love overseas, making it a hit there only. In India, both the films could not cross the required numbers to achieve a hit status. The third film, Shamshera, was a flop at the Box Office.

Brahmastra was a big-budget sci-fi film that earned 244 crore at the Box Office. Shamshera was a high-budget period drama which could collect only 43 crore. Both the films were released in 2022. However, both films were much delayed.

The third film post-2018 has been an easy-breezy rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released this year and, despite getting good reactions, could earn only 143 crore at the Box Office. Ranbir tasted phenomenal success with Sanju in 2018, and since then, he has been a wounded tiger.

With Animal, it seems like he is ready to roar. This beast is ready to feast on Box Office numbers. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Animal releases on December 1 and might be Ranbir Kapoor’s reclaim at the Box Office. Hoping the film works like a charm for the actor’s Box Office records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

