Animal's Latest Poster Is A Withdrawal From All The Rage & Swag Of Men To This Ethereal Beauty Of Rashmika Mandanna In A Saree

The latest poster for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal’ has come out, featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna as the character of Geetanjali.

The poster shows a relatively very simple, pretty and graceful picture of the actress, wearing a shimmering red-white saree with a bindi on her forehead, while she is looking down and giving a very downsided smile, with blurry lights glimmering in the background.

Posting the look of Geetanjali on her X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote: “Your Geetanjali. #Animal #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec”.

The movie has been surrounded by quite a mystery as it is very much unknown what the film exactly is about, though apparently it is a gangster drama somewhat similar to Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’, being more rustic and grounded in its aesthetic.

‘Animal’ features a kind of violent and bloody, underground criminal war while exploring a kind of tumultuous and chaotic relationship between a gangster father-son duo.

As such, it is not even known what Geetanjali’s character played by Rashmika Mandanna is supposed to be. Whether she is just a standard heroine or has a deceptively weak look harbouring a kind of killer inside her, it is hard to presume.

The movie was initially scheduled for an August release, though troubles in post-production as well as clashing with ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Oh My God 2’ and ‘Jailer’, pushed its release forward to complete the work on its VFX as well as the rest of post-production.

Furthermore, this was also done to avoid clashing with the three giant films pushing its release date to December 1, 2023. The movie’s teaser is scheduled to be released on September 28, while the final stages of post-production and VFX polishing are still ongoing.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is touting itself to be a pan-Indian Bollywood release much like the SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

