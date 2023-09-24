Actor Vikrant Massey joyfully confirmed the pregnancy news with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a wedding photo with his partner, Sheetal Thakur, he captioned it, “New beginnings💫”.

Vikrant and Sheetal are truly an inspiration for many due to their beautiful love story, that began with dating in 2015, to tying the knot in February, 2022 and are now all set to welcome the newest member of their family!

As Vikrant steps into this new phase of ‘Fatherhood’, he also has an exciting line up of projects and will be next seen in ‘12th Fail‘ among many other unannounced ones!

