Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan box office has been phenomenal ever since the film dropped in theatres. In fact, the advance booking pre-sales also performed like magic, promising a riot at the Box Office. The film is currently aiming for a 550+ crore lifetime business.

However, despite smashing records every single day by performing brilliantly at the Box Office, Atlee’s film has surrendered to Baahubali 2’s number prowess.

While Jawan has taken a sigh at the box office, with its daily collection numbers gradually slowing down a bit, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has failed to beat another Baahubali 2 record. This includes a remarkable feat. which was achieved by the SS Rajamouli film, at the Hindi Box Office as well.

Baahubali 2 continued to collect double-digit earnings for 17 days at the Box Office. The film opened at 41 crores and stayed above the 40 crore mark for four continuous days. It collected 30 crores on day five and finished week one at 247 crores.

The Prabhas starrer magnum opus continued the streak in the second week and stayed above 10 crore, giving the highest at 34.5 crore and lowest at 12.75 crore in its second week. However, Jawan failed to match this streak in its second week.

In the second week, Jawan Box Office collections witnessed a dip after earning 12.9 crore on Tuesday, day 13. The film collected 7.25 crore on the 15th day and 8.6 crore on the 15th day, hence failing to match Baahubali 2’s glorious run of 17 days.

Have a look at the films that continued the streak of 10+ crore collection at the box office for quite a handful of days.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 17 Days

Lifetime Business – 511 Crore Jawan – 13 Days*

Collection-536 Crore Gadar 2 – 13 Days

Collection Till Date – 522 Crore Pathaan – 12 Days

Lifetime Business – 524.5 Crore KGF 2 – 11 Days

Lifetime Business – 433.7 Crore

Jawan aims to cross the 500 crore mark on Sunday, and the film is currently targetting a 550+ crore collection as its lifetime business. However, if another boost and a holiday help the film, it might regain rising like a phoenix from its dipping down stage.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

