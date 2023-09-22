Jawan Box Office Day 16 (Early Trends): Altee’s big-budget action thriller – starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, is being loved by millions across the globe, and this is visible in the film’s worldwide box office collection. Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, the film has been making and breaking box office records ever since it was released on September 7.

Amid all the love pouring Jawan’s way and the film inching towards the 500 crore milestone, it seems to have slowed down a bit before it picks up its pace on the weekend. Read on to know how much the film has likely earned today.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan witnessed has earned approximately the same on Day 16 as it did yesterday. Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned around Rs 7-8 crore* today at the ticket counters across all languages in India. With the latest numbers, the total collections of the film now stands at Rs 480.69-481.69 crore.*For the unversed, Jawan collected a total of Rs 473.69 crores* after spending fifteen days at the box office.

Despite the release of two films today – Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is likely to pick up its pace tomorrow and may even cross the 500 crore mark by the end of the day.

In other news, Jawan made the headlines yesterday with negative news about Nayanthara being miffed with the film’s director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan for giving Deepika Padukone more importance despite her having a more impactful role. However, new reports state the actress’ team is likely to file defamation cases against the channel that began circulating this news.

