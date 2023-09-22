Atlee’s recently released action-thriller Jawan has been making and breaking box office records since it hit screens on September 7. The film – which sees Shah Rukh Khan play dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore and Jailer Azad, has collected 473.69 crores* with its Hindi version in two weeks and is likely to cross the 500 crores before the weekend is over. While this is impressive, the film is now setting its eyes on a title in Australia.

As per a report, the Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi-Deepika Padukone co-starrer is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia ever. All it has to do is beat the collections of SRK’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 in the land down under. Read on to know about it in detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a while ago, trade analyst Nishit Shaw posted about the performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Australia and the achievement it is close to achieving. He wrote, “The Prestigious A$4M club in Australia 🇦🇺 1. #Pathaan A$4.72M 2.#Baahubali2 A$4.50M 3. #Jawan A$4M ✅🔥 [16D] From here on, the film could beat Pathaan and emerge as the *Highest* Grossing Indian Film in AUS, if the run is slightly longer., “

As per this post, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has already earned around A$4M in Australia and continues to impress the people of the country. If the film continues pulling in the audiences like it’s done in the last two weeks, it will likely pass Pathaan’s A$4.72M and Baahubali 2’s A$4.50M to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia ever.

This achievement will be another feather in the Jawan cap of the box office records it is making and breaking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Creates History, Records Highest Second-Week Collections Ever For A Bollywood Film By Beating Gadar 2 & Dangal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News