Finally, the wait ended for Akshay Kumar and his fans as the actor got a much-needed box office success in the form of OMG 2. Released in a clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the satirical comedy-drama did well and enjoyed strong word-of-mouth. As a result, not just 100 crores, but the film also hit the 150 crore milestone in India.

Directed by Amit Rai, the OMG sequel opened to positive reviews and audience feedback upon its release. Before its release, the film was surrounded by tons of controversies and there were doubts about its performance at ticket windows. However, when the content was out for the audience, the performance at the box office took everyone by surprise.

OMG 2 opened with decent numbers as it raked in 10.26 crores. After that, the film grew over the opening weekend by posting a healthy total of 43.11 crores. It eventually ended the run at 150 crores at the Indian box office.

Take a look at OMG 2’s daily breakdown at the Indian box office (in crores):

Day 1- 10.26 crores

Day 2- 15.30 crores

Day 3- 17.55 crores

First weekend- 43.11 crores

Day 4- 12.06 crores

Day 5- 17.10 crores

Day 6- 7.20 crores

Day 7- 5.58 crores

First week- 85.05 crores

Day 8- 6.03 crores

Day 9- 10.53 crores

Day 10- 12.06 crores

Day 11- 3.70 crores

Day 12- 3.25 crores

Day 13- 3 crores

Day 14- 2.80 crores

Second week- 41.37 crores

Day 15- 2 crores

Day 16- 3.50 crores

Day 17- 4 crores

Day 18- 1.20 crores

Day 19- 1.30 crores

Da 20- 1.75 crores

Day 21- 1.65 crores

Third week- 15.40 crores

Remaining days- 8.18 crores

Lifetime- 150 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

