Amidst the global box office success of Jawan, reports of a tiff between director Atlee and leading lady Nayanthara have been making headlines since morning. As per the latest media reports, Nayanthara is allegedly upset with director Atlee for prioritizing Deepika Padukone over her. Reportedly, she’s disappointed over the director for making Jawan look like a Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika film while she was significantly sidelined.

Amid all the tiff reports, the South sensation’s old video is doing the rounds for all the interesting reasons. Recently a Reddit user took to the platform to share Nayan’s old video where she’s seen spelling out all the issues with media.

In an interview with news channel Asianet, Nayanthara said “Won’t my family get hurt? What did I do for my family to get hurt? What I am doing is my work. I am doing what my directors are telling me. No one can point out anything in that. Why are you doing glamourous [roles] and not doing homely [roles]. No one has the right to ask all these things. If you like it, you can watch, if you don’t like it then don’t watch. There are so many people who like to watch and who like me. You can criticize but you need to be right about things.”

“You shouldn’t have done this character this way, or your acting was not to the point, these are proper criticisms. And not the ones who come and say why did you do that, etc. This is why I stopped giving interviews, and when there are controversies about me, I know when I need to clarify, and I will clarify only at that time. Otherwise, I would not say anything. A lot of things are written about me to provoke me, I just simply don’t get provoked. Only when I feel I want to speak about something, only that time I will talk about it,” she added.

In the recent update, amid the rumours of her being upset, Nayanthara sent her heartwarming wishes for director Atlee on his birthday. Sharing photos from the sets, she said “So proud of you.”

Well, what are your thoughts on Nayanthara’s rumoured tiff with Jawan director Atlee?

