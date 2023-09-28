Ranbir Kapoor has unleashed a beast with his upcoming film Animal’s raw teaser, and this suddenly reminded us of a time when he was prepping to play Sanjay Dutt in his biopic and used to spend a lot of time with Baba to engulf his mannerisms. It was at that time that the Khalnayak actor reportedly advised RK to change his on-screen image.

Not only this, according to reports, Dutt even mocked Ranbir for doing films like Barfi and schooled him for his choices since RK was about to play a version of him on-screen in Sanju.

Bollywood and its old tales always have an interesting story to listen to. Stories that happen only in tabloids and stories that are never confirmed nor denied. One such story happened at Sanjay Dutt’s place, where he was hanging out with David Dhawan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ranbir Kapoor. This story was reported by DNA in 2016, and there is a reason we discuss it today.

The tabloid in 2016 said Sanjay Dutt almost cracked jokes at RK and offered him a film titled Laddo. It was quoted, “That night RK was the only one in the group neither drinking nor smoking. The young actor, a regular visitor to the Dutt household, was accosted by Sanju Baba way past the witching hour and was told, ‘I want to produce a film starring you’. ‘Of course’, came the reply from Ranbir. Then, with a straight face, Dutt said, ‘The film is called Laddoo’. The Kapoor boy repeated the word questioningly, only to receive a retort, “Yes, after that we will make films called Imarti, Jalebi and then Peda.”

Sanjay Dutt then slammed Ranbir Kapoor for not paying attention to his onscreen image. He said, “I watched Barfi! on TV recently. What made you do a film like that? Bloody hell, you are playing me in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I don’t know how they cast you.”

However, Dutt then controlled his fury and tried to school Ranbir Kapoor about his career. He said, “You should be a macho man. Act in macho films. You can’t be doing films like Barfi!. You should be holding guns and doing action films. Do you think actors like me, Salman and Ajay would have been around for so many years, if we had not played macho characters on screen? You have no connect with the masses and that is very important.”

Coming back to the question, why this story? Well, after Sanju released, Ranbir Kapoor interestingly changed tracks. He was seen in Brahmastra as Shiva in a much-awaited action avatar. He next changed gears with Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, where co-incidentally, Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist.

He also did a Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, retaining his lover boy image, but is back with loaded action in a rampage mode with Animal. We wonder if Sanju Baba’s advice about connecting to the masses stuck with Ranbir somewhere in the back of his head as he brings his massiest self with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film on December 1.

