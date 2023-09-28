Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal’s teaser is out and we just cannot keep calm! Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are super-delighted and are loving the small teaser. While they enjoyed the teaser an old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about why he is always been PR-less has gone viral. Fans have always wondered why Ranbir Kapoor does not have a PR unlike other stars.

In a previous interview Ranbir had spoken about how ‘PR is the death of an actor’. He had said, “PR is the death of an actor. What happens is when you use PR the wrong way, you start believing it. People who plant articles about themselves or about other people, it becomes a very addictive game. And you start believing that my stardom is dependent only on how many times my face is featured on the cover of a magazine.”

Ranbir Kapoor told Times Now, “I think PR is something you have to use intelligently, where your skills are concerned. You use PR intelligently when you’re really doing something. And if you don’t believe in something… if I’m going to a charity event for a PR thing, the audience sees through it. If you don’t believe in something, they’ll always see through you.”

In the same interview he quoted the example of Salman Khan’s charity foundation Being Human and said that it is a big success because Salman believes in his foundation. “That’s why people wear Being Human T-shirts. They look up to the man so much because he really believes in it,” Ranbir said as he concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor’s next is Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri among others. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Pranay Reddy Vanga. The film will release worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

