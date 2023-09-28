It’s a big Thursday at the Indian box office as not 1 or 2 but 3 noteworthy releases are out in theatres. Bollywood is witnessing a clash between Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. On the other side, Chandramukhi 2 has no major competition in its targeted Tamil market. Yes, Kangana Ranaut’s presence in the film has made sure that it releases in its dubbed Hindi version, too; however, it’s originally a Tamil film. Let’s see how they all fared in the advance booking for day 1.

The month of September saw the rule of ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan minted record-breaking numbers at the Indian box office. While the film still continues to enjoy its golden run, the addition of a new slate of releases ensures good new options for the audience. And yes, they are interested in catching new films on the big screen.

Both Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 are enjoying the benefit of being a franchise film. The Fukrey threequel closed its advance booking by selling tickets worth 2.15 crores gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats). This is impressive as the film doesn’t boast a huge face value. It’s purely the goodwill of the content of the first two parts.

Talking about Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2, the horror film has sold over 2 lakh tickets in India, amassing a collection of 2.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking. Again, the brand value of the Chandramukhi franchise is working.

Coming to The Vaccine War, it has stayed very low in advance booking by selling tickets worth 50 lakhs only (excluding blocked seats). As the film carries a serious theme, it is expected to grow through on-spot bookings once word-of-mouth comes into play.

