Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood celebrity with a no-filter mouth and never shies away from expressing her views on anything and everything. Once, in 2021, the Queen actress replied to Rihanna’s tweet on a farmer’s protest and got brutally trolled online by netizens for her mean behaviour towards the singer. Scroll below to read the scoop!

RiRi has over 108 million followers on Twitter, and within a few hours, the tweet became massively viral online with fans’ reactions worldwide. The singer shared an article by CNN with a tweet that read, “why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Quoting her tweet and replying on the platform, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Take a look:

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

However, after Kangana Ranaut penned her thoughts on the platform, rehashing Rihanna’s tweet, she got brutally trolled by netizens; one wrote, “Kyon world level pe beizzati karwa rahi hai”

Another user wrote, “Ilaaz karao apna…sarkari kharche pe. Badi ayee ‘sit down’ karne waali.”

A third user commented, “Rihanna has no clue who you are. Sit down, clown.”

A fourth commented, “You realize Rihanna is nothing American right? You sound silly…”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut getting brutally trolled online by fans after she reshared Rihanna’s tweet on Twitter back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

