Ranbir Kapoor, after giving a mushy rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, shook everyone with his rowdy avatar in the pre-teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, doubling the excitement of the fans with just that one look. Vanga’s Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, drew in a lot of criticism but was commercially successful, and even before the RK-led film was made official, the director had declared it to be much more violent.

The film has been creating a buzz since its announcement, and that’s not a surprise after the raging success of Kabir Singh. Reddy’s collaboration with Ranbir is what everyone wants to experience on the big screen. The pre-teaser was released on Sunday and surely lives up to the hype now; fans are waiting for a teaser and trailer with bated breath. For the unversed, it will feature Rashmika Mandanna opposite the Barfi actor for the first time, and it will also have Bobby Deol in it.

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, spoke about his upcoming film, which is now the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and the video clip from the chat has been resurfacing on Twitter. When the host tells the Kabir Singh director that she hopes his upcoming film gets less backlash and criticism. In a savage response, Vanga says, “It will be more.” Reddy adds, “It will be more. These guys (critics) are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film; I want to tell them I will show them what a violent film will be.”

However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not mention that it is Animal since it wasn’t even announced then, but since that’s his next, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer automatically fits the mould of his comment. He further adds, “Now I am curious, how these guys are going to react. I don’t hate them, (but) I want to see how they feel about my next film. I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see.”

Here’s the viral video:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles, is all set to hit the theatres on 11th August.

