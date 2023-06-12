Anushka Sharma Yet Again Trolled For After India’s Loss At WTC Final
Anushka Sharma Faces Merciless Trolls Yet Again After India’s Loss At WTC Final ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Twitter )

Anushka Shamra was once again subjected to criticism after her presence at India Vs Australia’s Test Championship Final 2023, where India lost. However, fans are fuming in anger after the test match took a big hit and Virat Kohli got out on 49 runs from 78 balls. The blow that shocked everyone also saw Anushka Sharma expressing her disappointment. However, the actress has once again been trolled for her presence at the stadium.

Soon after India’s loss to Australia, netizens blamed the Pari actress for her presence and even dragged movies into the same. But her diehard fans were quick to jump in and bash the haters. Scroll down.

Trolling Anushka Sharma, a Twitter user wrote, “Its History India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments. #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS #WTCFinals #WTCFinal2023,” Replying to this another troll wrote, “@AnushkaSharma she became a panouti for cricket as well as for movies Ever since she insulted Hindu deities in his web series Paatal Lok.”

A third user wrote, “When gill sister dragged unnecessarily every journalists & ex cricketers raised their voice strictly but when it comes to #AnushkaSharma and #VamikaKohli neither journalists nor ex cricketers pointed this why? Because they’re Virat family?Jealous”

While fourth one said, “Dear @AnushkaSharma, as a true fan of Virat, I’ve noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!”

Well, not only that, Anushka Sharma’s fans also came into her support and bashed haters for blaming her. A user wrote, “This is very sad. You can’t blame @AnushkaSharma for our loss. We lost as a team. It has nothing to do with @AnushkaSharma being there. We failed as a team. @imVkohli being the best, we had more expectations but it’s cricket. Whoever plays better takes the cup.”

While another said, “Your thought process is very sickening. You should stop watching cricket. It is none of your business to comment about @AnushkaSharma.” Check out a few more Tweets below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has a biopic on Jhulan Goswami titled ‘Chakda Xpress’ in the pipeline.

