Anushka Shamra was once again subjected to criticism after her presence at India Vs Australia’s Test Championship Final 2023, where India lost. However, fans are fuming in anger after the test match took a big hit and Virat Kohli got out on 49 runs from 78 balls. The blow that shocked everyone also saw Anushka Sharma expressing her disappointment. However, the actress has once again been trolled for her presence at the stadium.

Soon after India’s loss to Australia, netizens blamed the Pari actress for her presence and even dragged movies into the same. But her diehard fans were quick to jump in and bash the haters. Scroll down.

Trolling Anushka Sharma, a Twitter user wrote, “Its History India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments. #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS #WTCFinals #WTCFinal2023,” Replying to this another troll wrote, “@AnushkaSharma she became a panouti for cricket as well as for movies Ever since she insulted Hindu deities in his web series Paatal Lok.”

A third user wrote, “When gill sister dragged unnecessarily every journalists & ex cricketers raised their voice strictly but when it comes to #AnushkaSharma and #VamikaKohli neither journalists nor ex cricketers pointed this why? Because they’re Virat family?Jealous”

While fourth one said, “Dear @AnushkaSharma, as a true fan of Virat, I’ve noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!”

Well, not only that, Anushka Sharma’s fans also came into her support and bashed haters for blaming her. A user wrote, “This is very sad. You can’t blame @AnushkaSharma for our loss. We lost as a team. It has nothing to do with @AnushkaSharma being there. We failed as a team. @imVkohli being the best, we had more expectations but it’s cricket. Whoever plays better takes the cup.”

While another said, “Your thought process is very sickening. You should stop watching cricket. It is none of your business to comment about @AnushkaSharma.” Check out a few more Tweets below:

excuse me? he literally scored centuries when he has been in stadiums — ЯIƬΉVIK👻 (@KhudaJaane_) June 11, 2023

Dear @bapu2607 , as a true fan of Virat, I've noticed a pattern whenever you have virat as your twitter DP. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to remove virat from your DP. Hoping for best! — Aruj (@joshi_aruj) June 11, 2023

pagal hai kya bhai tu team accha nhi khel rhi hai to isme anushka ki kiya galti kahi tum bi panuti ho sakte ho tum match na dekho kahi team jeet jaye — shahjeb Op (@ShahzebImran7) June 11, 2023

Oh toh bro pichle 9 saal se hum jitne bhi icc trophies haare hai wo sab matches Anushka dekhne aayi thi kya ?? — Meet kaushik (@bholechature922) June 11, 2023

I actually think the problem is you watching her present at the stadium. I kindly request you to consider not watching the matches that she attends. Hoping for the best. — Kay Kay (@AdobePaavi) June 11, 2023

The best time to delete this post and apologise for it is now — Ankit Acharya (@chaisenbergg) June 11, 2023

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has a biopic on Jhulan Goswami titled ‘Chakda Xpress’ in the pipeline.

