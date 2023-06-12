Stardom has a definite era. For some stars, it lasts a few years, and for some decades. But superstars have a legacy that spans over a few decades, and one such superstar is Amitabh Bachchan. He shot to fame overnight as the Angry Young Man and ruled the celluloid for decades. But then saw a decline only to rise like a phoenix with Mohabbatein.

However, when Big B was witnessing his decline as a superstar, he saw another superstar rising, and it was none other than Govinda. The two stars were shooting for Hum when a certain incident happened, speaking volumes about the stardom the Raja Babu actor had attained amongst fans.

In an interview, Amitabh Bachchan recalled an incident when he saw his decline and Govinda’s rise simultaneously just with the reactions of fans who gaga over the Hero No.1 Star. Scroll down to read what happened.

In an interview with Movie Magazine, Big B narrated the incident, which might seem funny but would not have been a good sight for any star. He said, “I was shooting with Govinda for Hum when a group of young kids came up to me, and one of the boys asked for an autograph. Govinda was standing next to me. There was a young, cute girl who gave him a slap and said, ‘Woh nahin, yeh. Govinda ka autograph lo‘ (Not him. Take Govinda’s autograph).”

However, the Shehenshaah gracefully accepted his decline and his stardom getting blurry as he said, “People will want to watch the younger lot.” “I made mistakes and kept trying to rectify them in film after film. But there’s no denying that it is the turn of the younger boys now because today’s audiences are between 18 and 30.”

Amitabh Bachchan, and Govinda starred together in Hum and then later reunited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While Bachchan saw a decline in his stardom in the 90s, Chi Chi saw a rise with David Dhawan films, especially his number 1 series. Big B later rose to fame in his second innings with Mohabbatein.

