Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood for a reason. He knows how to rule over millions of hearts with not only his performances onscreen but with his behaviour, his humble nature and his other qualities off-screen. He is mostly known for his witty personality trait, and this old video from a TED talk show proved the same. Scroll below to watch!

Shah Rukh is also known for his eloquent nature. He is good with speeches and can keep a large audience quite entertained with his presence. Apart from all of these qualities, his massive fanbase often drools over his fantastic physique and handsome looks.

At a TED talk show, Shah Rukh Khan opened his speech by greeting his audience with ‘Namaskar’ and said, “I’m a movie star. I’m 51 years of age and I don’t use botox as yet, I’m clean but I do behave like you saw like a 21-year-old in my movies. Yeah, I do that. I sell dreams and I pedal love to millions of people back home in India who assume I’m the best lover in the world. If you don’t tell anyone, I’m gonna tell you I am not but I never let that assumption go away.”

Shah Rukh Khan further continued, “I have also been made to understand that lots of you here who haven’t seen my work and I feel ver sad for you. That doesn’t take away the fact that I am completely self-obsessed as a Movie star should be.”

Check out the video as shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Maharana (@rohiteditz._.01)

As soon as the video went viral, his fans started to drop in the comment section. One penned, “what a man yar always in Savage reply😂👏”

Another one commented, “Better than most of the standup comedians rn.”

One of the fans wrote, “Wittiest person I know…😍😍”

Well, what are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on botox? Let us know.

