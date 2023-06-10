Shah Rukh Khan is called the King for a reason. The actor – who has been entertaining millions since 1988 – is known for many things, including his witty sense of humour and gentlemanly personality. The actor – who shares three kids (Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan) with his wife, Gauri Khan, showed his fans how much he appreciates women by making this applause–worthy statement in 2018.

During this 5-year-old interview, Khan got candid about enjoying the company of women and children and why he prefers staying away from men. Read on to know all he shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a January 2018 cover story for GQ India, the ‘Pathaan’ actor was asked – “You’ve said that you are happiest in the company of your kids and their friends. Are their friends overwhelmed that they’re hanging out with Shah Rukh Khan?” Answering it, King Khan said, “Not at all, yaar. They’re fantastic. I love the company of women and children. I hate the company of men. I don’t like chatting with them – they’re [always] talking business, money, s*x.”

Elaborating on why he hates the company of men, Shah Rukh Khan continued, “Men try to impress me. The other day, some guy said, ‘Come on, you like her t*ts?’ I got irritated. Life is beyond bre*sts, yaar. If you look at girls, it shouldn’t be because it’s cool. Be open, raw and honest about it. Men always want you to know what they’ve done. I find that boring.”

In the same conversation, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed his oddest quirks. The Badshah of Bollywood said, “I have a strange attachment to socks. They should feel right. I could be missing a flight, but if my socks are wrong, I have to take them off. I won’t wear nylon socks with sneakers. The only time I get disturbed during shooting is over my socks. You can’t give me brown socks. I hate different-coloured socks.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Adipurush’s Raavan aka Saif Ali Khan’s Missing At The Promotions Alongside Prabhas Concern Fans, Netizens Troll “Cast Started Their Speech Saying Jai Shree Ram, He Wouldn’t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News